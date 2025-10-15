China firmly opposes U.S. restrictive measures targeting maritime, logistics, shipbuilding sectors

Xinhua) 08:55, October 15, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China has expressed strong dissatisfaction with and resolute opposition to the restrictive measures imposed by the United States, which are based on the so-called results of the Section 301 investigation into China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

A ministry spokesperson, responding to a media query, said the U.S. actions reflect typical unilateralism and protectionism, seriously violate World Trade Organization rules, undermine the principle of equality and mutual benefit in the China-U.S. maritime transport agreement, and inflict severe damage on China's relevant industries.

China announced on Oct. 10 that it will impose special port fees on ships that are U.S.-flagged or U.S.-built, or that are owned, partly owned, or operated by U.S. enterprises, organizations, or individuals, according to the ministry.

The U.S. measures will not only disrupt global supply chains and significantly increase international trade costs, but will also drive up domestic inflation in the United States, undermine the competitiveness and employment of U.S. ports, and jeopardize the security and resilience of its own supply chains, the spokesperson said.

There is also significant opposition from U.S. industry circles, clearly showing that the U.S. approach harms others without benefiting itself, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson noted that, in accordance with relevant domestic laws and regulations, China has placed certain companies that assisted or supported U.S. investigative actions on its countermeasures list, and has launched investigations into U.S. actions and those of other entities that threaten the security and development interests of China's shipping, shipbuilding and related industries.

Throughout the investigation, China will carry out law enforcement and inquiries in accordance with the principles of openness, fairness and justice, ensuring the full protection of the rights of all parties involved, according to the spokesperson.

China's position is clear and consistent, the spokesperson said. "We will fight, if fight we must. Our doors remain open, should the U.S. wish to engage in dialogue."

China urges the United States to correct its wrongdoings, meet China halfway, and resolve issues of mutual concern through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing, the spokesperson added.

