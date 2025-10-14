Panamanian Ambassador: China sets a strong example in promoting gender equality

At the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women held from October 13 to 14, 2025 in Beijing, the Ambassador of Panama to China Miguel Humberto Lecaro Barcenas praised China's ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and empower women, calling it "a good example to the world."

The ambassador noted that the event served as "an opportunity to renew the principles" that inspired global cooperation on women's advancement. "We are here to reconsider what we must do to build a system with equality and equal opportunities for women and girls," he said, pointing out that "the expectation for this important meeting is to reaffirm those principles and continue working every day to achieve the goals we set since the first gathering in Beijing in 1995."

Speaking about China's role, the ambassador highlighted that the country has demonstrated how women can thrive in leadership across various sectors. "China gives a good example to the world about integration and opportunities for women at all levels," he said, adding that "we have to follow that example. In Panama, we've had a woman president, and our cabinet is almost half women. But we continue learning from major countries like China, which have paved the way for progress."

When asked what comes to mind when thinking about China and women, the ambassador answered without hesitation: "Equality." He explained that he sees this every day in China. "You find it everywhere—female executives, leaders in both the public and private sectors, and in universities where there are often more women than men. Women are in charge and shaping the modern world," he said.

The ambassador also emphasized China's leadership in international cooperation, noting that China has long taken the lead in advancing gender equality through global organizations like the United Nations. "It provides an example and leadership that all countries should follow," he added.

The ambassador concluded by stressing the significance of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women as a platform for dialogue and shared progress. "This event allows us to exchange ideas and decide what we can do together to keep advancing this cause," he said, further stating that it offers a great opportunity to bring global leaders under one roof in Beijing.

