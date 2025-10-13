China's countermeasures on US levying port fees on China-linked ships are 'necessary, defensive actions,' official says

Global Times) 15:04, October 13, 2025

The US measures to levy port fees on China-linked ships are typical unilateralist and protectionist actions with clear discriminatory characteristics, while China's countermeasures are necessary and defensive moves, Lyu Daliang, a spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs of China said at a press briefing on Monday, in response to a media question regarding the port fees.

"China's countermeasures are taken not only to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese industries and enterprises but also to maintain a fair competitive environment in the international shipping and shipbuilding markets," Lyu said, noting that China's relevant authorities have previously responded multiple times regarding the issue of US leving port fees on Chinese vessels.

It is hoped that the US will acknowledge its mistakes, work with China to move forward, and return to the right path of dialogue and consultation, Lyu said.

On April 17, the USTR announced the final action of Section 301 investigation into China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors and will start to levy port fees on related Chinese vessels from October 14.

China's Ministry of Transport announced on October 10 that China will charge special port fees on ships owned or operated by US enterprises, organizations and individuals starting from October 14. The countermeasure came in response to the US decision to levy additional port fees on Chinese ships after a Section 301 investigation, according to the ministry.

When asked to comment on how the uncertainty of China-US trade frictions could lead to the export front-load and impact China's export growth in the fourth quarter, Lyu said that, since the beginning of this year, certain countries have "recklessly imposed tariffs, which undermined the multilateral trading system, disrupted the global trade order, affected the normal production, operation, and trade rhythm of enterprises, and harmed the interests of numerous businesses."

These actions have also severely disrupted the economic development of many countries, triggering widespread opposition from the international community, Lyu said, adding that China steadfastly supports and upholds the multilateral trading system, promotes stable and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, and injects certainty and stability into global economic growth.

