Two rivers 'join hands'! Has the 'thirst' of Inner Mongolians really been solved?

People's Daily Online) 14:06, October 10, 2025

What happened when the Xiliao River in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region dried up? The government acted. Three generations of water resource professionals have worked tirelessly to channel the water of the Chuo'er River from the Greater Khingan Mountains to the Xiliao River!

