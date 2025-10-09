China adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

Xinhua) 16:51, October 09, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday announced placing 14 foreign entities, including Dedrone by Axon and TechInsights Inc. and its branches, on an unreliable entity list, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The foreign entities are prohibited from engaging in import and export activities related to China, and are forbidden from making new investments in China, according to an announcement by the ministry.

Organizations and individuals within China are prohibited from conducting transactions, cooperation and other activities with these entities, particularly the transmission of data and provision of sensitive information to them.

