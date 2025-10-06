Putin says China's Global Governance Initiative closely linked to Russia's vision for Eurasian security

Xinhua) 10:11, October 06, 2025

SOCHI, Russia, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Global Governance Initiative is closely aligned with Russia's vision for Eurasian security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Putin said that aligning the two frameworks is appropriate for advancing Russia-China relations and holds global significance.

Putin noted that both the Russian and Chinese heads of state attended commemorations in each other's countries. These events marked the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and acknowledged the shared sacrifices of both nations in defeating Nazi Germany and Japanese militarism. During the two occasions, the leaders discussed current international affairs and explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations in sectors such as the economy, culture and education.

Regarding China's pilot visa-free policy for Russian citizens, Putin stated that Russia would introduce a reciprocal policy for Chinese citizens and would strive to expedite the process.

In his address to the Federal Assembly in February last year, Putin proposed building an architecture of equal and indivisible security across the Eurasian continent.

Since then, Russia has expressed its readiness to work with BRICS and the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to establish a new Eurasian security framework. Such a framework could take the form of a multilateral interaction model, involving the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and other Asian or European countries willing to participate.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)