Feature: Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" captivates Bolivian audiences with emotion, artistry and cultural depth

11:46, October 01, 2025 By Rene Quenallata Paredes ( Xinhua

LA PAZ, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animation continues to expand its global reach, with its latest release, "Ne Zha 2," debuting in Bolivia last Thursday and quickly drawing wide attention as a visual and narrative phenomenon that transcends borders.

The highly anticipated sequel impresses audiences with dazzling special effects and fast-paced action, while delivering a moving story steeped in universal values.

Among those at the premiere in La Paz was Eduardo Silva, director of the digital news outlet La Razon, who offered a sharp and heartfelt take on the film. He described the film as more than an animated movie, calling it a complete cinematic work that strikes a delicate balance between entertainment and reflection.

"The film is dynamic and thrilling. It combines a deep story with agile pacing and emotionally charged moments that keep audiences engaged from beginning to end," Silva told Xinhua. He said the movie resonates with themes such as family, courage and self-overcoming.

Silva highlighted the climactic battle, where action is intertwined with symbolism -- a metaphor for the character's inner struggles. He described Ne Zha as a fascinating and emblematic figure of Chinese animation, whose rebellious spirit and quest for justice inspire audiences of all ages.

On the technical side, Silva was unequivocal in his praise. "Every detail is carefully crafted and visually spectacular. It is a true technical and artistic achievement," he said, noting that the fantasy settings, narrative coherence and visual effects rival those of major international studios. Even with subtitles, the film connects emotionally, underscoring the ability of Chinese animation to communicate universally, he added.

Silva also emphasized the film's strong cultural content. "Ne Zha 2," he said, presents a rich and respectful portrayal of Chinese mythology that feels relatable rather than distant. Bolivian audiences, he added, can easily identify with values such as courage, family and friendship, which are also part of their own cultural identity.

For the La Razon director, "Ne Zha 2" also demonstrates the progress of China's film industry in technological innovation, narrative creativity and cultural expression.

"The settings, special effects and the blending of tradition with cutting-edge animation techniques show a qualitative leap comparable to major productions from the United States or Japan, consolidating China as a global player in high-impact animation and cinema," he said.

With its release in Bolivia, "Ne Zha 2" not only reaffirms the appeal of Chinese cinema in international markets but also serves as a cultural bridge, connecting emotions, values and reflections shared across seemingly distant cultures.

