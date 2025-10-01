Flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square to mark 76th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 09:46, October 01, 2025

People pose for a photo after a flag-raising ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A flag-raising ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

