China, Denmark deepen high-quality pig farming cooperation

People's Daily Online) 14:41, September 30, 2025

China and Denmark have steadily deepened cooperation in pig farming in recent years, drawing on their complementary strengths to build a sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership.

Denmark has long been one of China's main sources of pig breeding stock. According to the China Animal Agriculture Association and customs data, Danish breeding stock made up over 40 percent of China's total breeding stock imports in 2022. The Danish Agriculture & Food Council reported that Denmark exported 210,000 tonnes of pork to China in 2023, highlighting the close agricultural trade ties between the two countries.

China is the world's largest consumer of pork. The country accounts for about 45 percent of global demand and has consistently pushed to make agriculture more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Denmark is a global leader in pig farming thanks to its cooperative-farmer production model, production technology for specific pathogen free breeding stock, and advanced management systems. Cooperation between the two countries has gone far beyond simple trade or technology transfer, expanding into joint research and development, production management, quality control, and market development across the entire industrial chain.

The China-Europe freight train service has shortened delivery times for Danish pork compared with sea freight, boosting its competitiveness in the Chinese market. Meanwhile, Chinese trade firms and feed processors have introduced Danish byproducts such as whey protein, creating a complementary and well-connected supply chain between the two countries.

The two sides share a strong commitment to green agriculture. Denmark's crop-livestock integration model, which recycles nearly all livestock waste, is highly aligned with China's rural revitalization strategy that emphasizes green and low-carbon development.

China-Denmark cooperation in pig farming still faces challenges, including adapting breeding stock to local conditions, dealing with feed price fluctuations, and promoting wider use of new technologies. Yet these very challenges are also fueling innovation and collaboration.

From joint R&D and talent training to data sharing and financial support, the two countries are gradually building a multidimensional and sustainable partnership across the entire industrial chain.

According to an official from the Danish Agriculture & Food Council, the depth of the Chinese market, combined with the precision of Danish technology, is reshaping the global agricultural value chain. The official added that cooperation in pig farming has not only modernized agriculture and animal husbandry in both countries but also reflects their shared vision for food safety, green growth and agricultural modernization.

