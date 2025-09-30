Global Digital Trade Expo concludes with major deal signings

Xinhua) 08:36, September 30, 2025

People visit the Silk Road e-commerce zone at the 4th Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 4th Global Digital Trade Expo concluded on Monday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, achieving investment and trade intention signing value of 161.98 billion yuan (about 22.79 billion U.S. dollars).

The expo attracted 1,812 exhibitors and over 257,000 visits, featuring 382 global debuts in digital entertainment, healthcare, and smart home sectors, according to the organizers.

The expo had a strong focus on the deep integration of digital trade and AI, with nearly one third of the exhibition area dedicated to AI technologies and dynamic robot demonstrations.

International participation expanded significantly, with attendees from 154 countries and 33 international organizations. Over 20 percent of exhibitors were international, including more than 130 European and American companies, while foreign merchant attendance surged 64 percent.

Key outcomes included the release of 102 reports and standards, such as the "Global Digital Trade Development Report 2025," and the hosting of 46 flagship events.

