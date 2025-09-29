Think tank report on new vision of civilizations sparks discussion among scholars

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A think tank report on a new vision of civilizations with development at its core has sparked discussions among scholars from home and abroad.

The report, titled "Theory on the Development of Civilizations -- Building a New Vision of Civilizations with Development at the Core," was released on Saturday at a symposium held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

The report describes the theory as a new civilizational perspective centered on the right to development, noting that it is rooted in the genetic foundation of Chinese civilization and draws on the practices of the Chinese path to modernization.

The theory's core breakthrough, according to the report, lies in viewing modernization as a historical process of civilizational self-renewal rather than a simple replication of a specific civilizational paradigm.

The new form of human civilization ushered in by Chinese modernization represents a profound leap from development to civilization, said Feng Ziyi, a Boya Chair professor at Peking University's Department of Philosophy.

China's development is not only a "civilizational development" but also a "developing civilization," Feng said, adding that by elevating development to the level of civilization, it further advances civilization itself, raising it to a new historic height.

Some scholars held that the theory on the development of civilizations offers vital insights into the pressing question of "where is the world headed?" and "what should humanity do?"

Pham Van Duc, permanent vice president of the Vietnam Philosophical Association, said that the theory offers a viable path for humanity to move beyond the trap of "clash of civilizations" and build a community with a shared future.

The theory also provides developing countries like Vietnam with a new option -- one that both follows the universal laws of modernization and embodies their own distinctive national characters, he noted.

Observing the development of human civilizations, it is clear that the greatest achievements between civilizations arose not from conquest but from encounter, not from clash but from dialogue, said Ahmed Elsaid, CEO of Egypt-based firm Hikmat Culture.

History has time and again revealed that humanity can enter a new phase of development and progress only when civilization chooses to communicate and learn from each other, Elsaid added.

The theory holds that genuine progress of civilization lies in returning inward to the dignity of humanity, exploring outward the boundaries of civilization, and upholding its origins while opening new horizons to ignite vitality through inclusiveness of diversity, ultimately to advance toward the grand process of mutual flourishing of all things and a world of great harmony, according to the report.

This is not only China's choice, but also a contribution of Eastern wisdom to human civilization at the crossroads, pointing the way beyond confrontation and division toward a bright future of peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes, the report stated.

The theory is not only China's contribution to global governance but also a shared asset for the future of human civilization, said Tursunali Kuziev, first deputy director of the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan, noting that he hopes to work with countries around the world to turn the theory into concrete actions.

He called for collaboration and exchanges in areas such as cultural heritage protection, education, science and technology. He also opposed the politicization of civilizational issues and urged collective efforts to safeguard the development rights of developing countries.

