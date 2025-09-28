1st national site of "Meet China" Inbound Tourism Digital Consumption Screen launches in Shanghai

The launch ceremony of first national site of the "Meet China" Inbound Tourism Digital Consumption Screen is held in Yuyuan Garden, Shanghai, east China, Sept. 27, 2025. The first national site of the "Meet China" Inbound Tourism Digital Consumption Screen was launched here on Saturday.

The "Meet China" Inbound Tourism Digital Consumption Screen aims to build the first self-help system of cultural tourism consumption for foreign tourists in China. It is equipped with functions such as shopping guidance, interpretation, multilingual interaction and convenient payment with overseas bank cards, which can help foreign tourists achieve self-service throughout the entire process from "interest" to "completion of purchase".

This project takes the Yuyuan Garden as the first location across the country and will be gradually rolled out in the future. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A foreign guest tries to use the "Meet China" Inbound Tourism Digital Consumption Screen in Yuyuan Garden, Shanghai, east China, Sept. 27, 2025. The first national site of the "Meet China" Inbound Tourism Digital Consumption Screen was launched here on Saturday.

A foreign guest displays a payment receipt printed with the "Meet China" Inbound Tourism Digital Consumption Screen in Yuyuan Garden, Shanghai, east China, Sept. 27, 2025. The first national site of the "Meet China" Inbound Tourism Digital Consumption Screen was launched here on Saturday.

