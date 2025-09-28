Kiwi fruits enter harvest season in Xiuwen, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 10:25, September 28, 2025

Aerial photo shows a kiwi fruit base covering 12,000 mu in Pingtan village, Gubao town, Xiuwen county, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

The harvest season began on Sept. 21 for 12,000 mu (800 hectares) of kiwi fruit orchards in Pingtan village, Gubao town, Xiuwen county, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Xiuwen began large-scale cultivation of the fruit in the 1980s. Today, the county's kiwi fruit orchards cover 167,000 mu, ranking third nationwide and first in Guizhou Province. The county expects its kiwi fruit output to surpass 100,000 tonnes in 2025.

The regional public brand "Xiuwen Kiwi Fruit" has gained strong market recognition, with a brand value of 3.08 billion yuan (about $431.57 million).

Villagers pick kiwi fruits at an orchard in Pingtan village, Gubao town, Xiuwen county, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

A villager smiles at a kiwi fruit orchard in Pingtan village, Gubao town, Xiuwen county, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

A villager shows freshly harvested kiwi fruits in Pingtan village, Gubao town, Xiuwen county, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows branches laden with kiwi fruits in Pingtan village, Gubao town, Xiuwen county, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows freshly harvested kiwi fruits in Pingtan village, Gubao town, Xiuwen county, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows freshly harvested kiwi fruits in Pingtan village, Gubao town, Xiuwen county, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

