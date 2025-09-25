At least 3 shot at immigration facility in U.S. state Texas

Xinhua) 11:05, September 25, 2025

DALLAS, the United States, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- One person was shot dead and two others injured, with the shooter also dead, at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility here in the southern state of Texas on Wednesday morning, U.S. media outlets reported.

The reports quoted Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, as saying there were "multiple injuries and fatalities" and the shooter was found dead of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The Dallas Police Department said in a social media post that the shooting occurred at about 6:40 a.m. local time (1140 GMT). The shooter opened fire from a nearby building, killing one person at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families," U.S. Vice President JD Vance wrote on social media platform X above a post by Noem about the shooting.

Noem said investigators did not know a motive yet. Further details of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of homeland security, told Fox News that no federal agents were shot.

The Dallas ICE center has been the site of weekly morning prayer vigils, where a few dozen community members in support of immigration raise signs with messages like "families belong together" and "due process," The New York Times reported.

