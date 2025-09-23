Frenchman Sybillain riding the wave of China's triathlon boom

Xinhua) 09:29, September 23, 2025

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Alexandre Sybillain, a French amateur triathlete and founder of a triathlon training center in Shanghai, has been a pioneer in promoting the sport in China and has witnessed its expanding opportunities.

Sybillain has competed in triathlons for a decade, drawn to the sport as a complete full-body workout. "No one is naturally strong in all three disciplines. You might be a good runner but a weak swimmer -- so you have to work on your limitations," he said. "The goal isn't necessarily to be the best, but to do your best."

The first World's Highest Bridge Triathlon International Challenge began Sunday morning on and around the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou province.

Nearly 200 athletes from more than 20 countries and regions tested their limits on a 36.75-kilometer course. The race started with a 750-meter swim in the Beipanjiang River, followed by a 26-kilometer cycling leg along gorge roads with a 798-meter elevation gain, and culminated in a 10-kilometer run finishing atop the world's highest bridge.

Sybillain organized a youth training camp in Guizhou at a provincial coach's invitation in 2024. "Last year, we brought 15 kids to train in the mountains for two weeks. The environment is perfect -- quiet, clean, with little traffic," he recalled.

When he learned about this year's bridge race, he did not hesitate. "I visited it last year and loved it. As someone from the French Alps, I love climbing -- it's my strength. This course has a lot of elevation, which really appealed to me," he told Xinhua.

"Running on a bridge that hasn't even opened to traffic yet is a unique experience, a one-time opportunity," he added. "That's why I traveled all this way, even though it meant a four-hour flight."

He said the Guizhou triathlon stood out for its challenging terrain. "There weren't many races in China with this much climbing. It's one of the toughest courses here," he said.

While running on the world's highest bridge, he appreciated the breathtaking view. "When you're up there, you feel like you're on top of the world," he said.

Sybillain finished second in his age group (46-60) and expressed no regrets about making the trip. "I came here to enjoy the experience, not to win. I gave it my all," said the 55-year-old.

Having lived in China for years, he has witnessed triathlon's rapid growth. "A decade ago, there were only one or two races in China per year; now there are over 100, and some events attract more than 1,000 participants. The equipment has also improved," he said.

Sybillain first came to China for business, trading technical and mechanical parts between China and Europe. About 10 years ago, he transitioned to full-time sports development and, with his Chinese wife, founded a triathlon club in Shanghai.

"Now it's one of the largest clubs in China, with over 500 children training. We partner with schools to promote the sport. My wife manages the club, and I coach part-time," he said.

Learning that extreme sports might be offered on the world's highest bridge, Sybillain expressed great interest in the concept.

"If you can integrate activities like bungee jumping or other extreme sports with a landmark like this bridge, it would attract more visitors and bring great benefits to the province. It's a good idea," he said.

In a post-race interview with Xinhua, he said that if the event is held again next year -- whether on the bridge or nearby -- he will definitely return.

"Triathlon in China has grown exponentially. Now, there are races almost every month in cities nationwide, which provides more stages to challenge ourselves," he said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)