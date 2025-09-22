Tech stocks account for over a quarter of China A-shares: official

Xinhua) 16:35, September 22, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The technology sector's market capitalization in China's A-share market now accounts for over a quarter of the total, said Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, at a press conference Monday.

