Tech stocks account for over a quarter of China A-shares: official
(Xinhua) 16:35, September 22, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The technology sector's market capitalization in China's A-share market now accounts for over a quarter of the total, said Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, at a press conference Monday.
