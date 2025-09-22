Loans to China's tech SMEs grow over 20 pct annually in 2021-2025: central bank

Xinhua) 16:08, September 22, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Loans to China's technology small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grew at an average annual rate of over 20 percent during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said on Monday.

Loans to micro and small businesses as well as green development initiatives also grew more than 20 percent per year on average during the period, Pan added.

