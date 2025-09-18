Exploring Shougang Park with Eric

(People's Daily App) 15:51, September 18, 2025

Once an industrial hub, Shougang Park has undergone a remarkable transformation from a cluster of factories to the venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). Join Eric from People's Daily as he speaks with the park's architect and the planner of CIFTIS for more on the story.

(Produced by Guan Haoyu, Di Jingyuan; Interns Fan Jialin, Xu Shengqu and Jiang Menglu also contributed to the story)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)