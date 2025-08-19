China's central bank official highlights role of movable property financing

Xinhua) 08:31, August 19, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Zou Lan, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, highlighted the important role of movable property financing in an article made public on Monday.

Movable property financing, as an important financing method, is gradually becoming a crucial tool for enterprises, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, to address financing difficulties, Zou said in the article.

Currently, a significant amount of movable property resources in China remain idle, with utilization rates still below international standards, Zou said.

Going forward, efforts should be made to improve the utilization of movable property, optimize their allocation, and increase financing accessibility for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

As of the end of June 2025, the PBOC unified registration and publicity system for movable property financing has accumulated 152,000 registered users, including banks, cooperative financial institutions, and leasing companies.

From January 2021 to June 2025, the system recorded a total of 42.235 million registrations, with an annual average growth rate of 29 percent.

The system serves nearly 18 million guarantors, primarily micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

According to a 2024 survey by the Credit Reference Center of the PBOC, the overall scale of China's movable property financing market is approximately 15 trillion yuan (about 2.1 trillion U.S. dollars).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)