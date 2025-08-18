Rescue underway in Inner Mongolia after flash flood

Firefighters search for missing individuals in Urad Rear Banner of Bayannur City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Aug. 18, 2025. The death toll from a flash flood that swept through a wild camping site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has risen to ten, with two people still missing, local emergency authorities said on Sunday.

More than 700 rescuers have been promptly dispatched to the site, urgently searching for the missing. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows the rescue site for missing individuals from a flash flood in Urad Rear Banner of Bayannur City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The death toll from a flash flood that swept through a wild camping site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has risen to ten, with two people still missing, local emergency authorities said on Sunday.

A firefighter searches for missing individuals in Urad Rear Banner of Bayannur City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Aug. 18, 2025. The death toll from a flash flood that swept through a wild camping site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has risen to ten, with two people still missing, local emergency authorities said on Sunday.

A drone photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows the rescue site for missing individuals from a flash flood in Urad Rear Banner of Bayannur City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The death toll from a flash flood that swept through a wild camping site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has risen to ten, with two people still missing, local emergency authorities said on Sunday.

