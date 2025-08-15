Hong Kong's mid-2025 population remains unchanged from last year

HONG KONG, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's population was 7,527,500 in the middle of the year, remaining virtually unchanged from a year earlier, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Thursday.

Among the total population at mid-2025, 7,247,600 were usual residents. A net inflow of 18,200 Hong Kong residents was recorded during the period from mid-2024 to mid-2025. Over the same period, there were 35,200 births and 50,000 deaths, resulting in a natural decrease of 14,800, according to the Census and Statistics Department of the HKSAR government.

A spokesperson for the HKSAR government pointed out that Hong Kong continues to benefit from various measures on talent attraction and labor importation.

Over the past few years, many people have moved to Hong Kong from the Chinese mainland and other places around the world. This has offset the impact of natural population decrease, stabilizing the overall population in mid-2025, which increased over 180,000 compared to mid-2022, the spokesperson said.

