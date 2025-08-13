Nansha scenic area in China's Zhejiang ushers in summer tourism peak

Xinhua) 10:11, August 13, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows a view of the Nansha scenic area in Zhujiajian, Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. As Nansha scenic area ushered in the summer tourism peak, seaside activities like sand sculpture festival, music party, night swimming, sailing and fireworks show attracted tourists from around the country. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists play with water at the Nansha scenic area in Zhujiajian, Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Aug. 12, 2025. As Nansha scenic area ushered in the summer tourism peak, seaside activities like sand sculpture festival, music party, night swimming, sailing and fireworks show attracted tourists from around the country. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

