U.S. CDC launches new campaign to address youth substance use, mental health issues
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday announced the launch of a new nationwide campaign aimed at addressing youth substance use and mental health challenges.
The campaign, titled "Free Mind," targets youth aged 12 to 17, along with their parents and caregivers. As students across the country prepare to return to school for the new academic year, it provides resources and information on substance use, mental health and the connection between the two.
"The back-to-school season is a great time to engage with youth about mental health and substance use to promote their well-being throughout the academic year," the CDC said in a statement.
The launch comes amid growing concern over drug use and mental health issues among U.S. teens. In 2024, more than 80,000 Americans died from drug overdoses. Among youth aged 10 to 19, 75 percent of overdose deaths between 2020 and 2024 involved illegally manufactured fentanyl, according to CDC data.
Meanwhile, mental health among teenagers continues to decline. In 2023, 40 percent of U.S. high school students reported stopping regular activities due to persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, while one in five seriously considered attempting suicide, according to the CDC.
