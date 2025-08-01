China's second-hand brick-and-mortar stores see growing popularity

People's Daily Online) 13:42, August 01, 2025

Customers select second-hand products at a "Super Zhuanzhuan" store in Beijing. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Liao Ruiling)

From luxury goods to small appliances, from clothing to gaming equipment, second-hand products have become a popular choice for many Chinese consumers today.

In recent years, shoppers have noticed a growing number of second-hand stores opening in their neighborhoods, offering an increasingly diverse range of products.

Consumer Li Han browsed in the "Super Zhuanzhuan" store on the third floor of the Friendship Store in Chaoyang district, Beijing. It's a brick-and-mortar store of Zhuanzhuan, an online trading platform for used goods in China.

"I was familiar with Zhuanzhuan's online app, but I didn't expect it to open physical stores as well. Shopping here feels relaxed—there are no sales staff following you around, and customers can browse freely," she said.

What drives young people to visit second-hand stores today? Interviews reveal that price remains the primary consideration for many consumers.

Zhou Lingxi from Shanghai, who describes herself as a "bag enthusiast," purchased luxury handbags from a major second-hand store in the city.

"Shanghai has many second-hand shops. With a bit of searching, you can find well-maintained designer bags at relatively affordable prices. Though they're pre-owned, they still look new when properly cared for," Zhou Lingxi said. "Compared to new bags in brand stores, second-hand ones cost significantly less—sometimes you can buy two pre-owned bags for the price of one new one."

Some consumers are drawn to the unique appeal of second-hand goods. Consumer Zhou Zhou notes that, unlike traditional retail scenarios, many second-hand items are discontinued products that sellers have specially sourced.

"Offline second-hand stores offer rare vintage items that are hard to find elsewhere, with more diverse brands and unique styles," she said. This irreplaceability aligns with young people's pursuit of personalized consumption.

Environmental consciousness also influences young consumers' purchasing decisions. Some second-hand buyers say purchasing pre-owned goods not only saves money but also prevents resource waste.

"Buying second-hand products is an eco-friendly lifestyle—using pre-owned items to live a 'green life,'" said consumer Wang Ling, who believes purchasing second-hand items extends their lifespan and prevents them from being discarded too quickly.

Regarding sales channels for second-hand goods, many merchants previously operated online, with apps like Xianyu and Zhuanzhuan serving as the primary platforms for consumers seeking pre-owned items.

Now, "Super Zhuanzhuan" has expanded offline, while Xianyu has opened multiple physical stores in cities including Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Nanjing. This has made the shopping experience more tangible for consumers.

"In physical stores, I can directly examine a bag's condition and feel its texture, then scan codes to check prices. Some offline second-hand stores operate synchronized online mini-programs, ensuring consistent product information across platforms. These experiences effectively reduce the risk when purchasing expensive items," Zhou Lingxi said.

Industry professionals note that in recent years, the government has introduced multiple green consumption policies, with initiatives like "trade-in" programs making the circular economy widely accepted.

Photo shows pre-owned products in a store in Chaoyang district, Beijing. (Photo/Fu Xiaoqing)

Consumers' pursuit of product uniqueness and support for green consumption have led many to recognize the market's growth potential.

Meanwhile, some second-hand e-commerce platforms have effectively cultivated consumer habits for pre-owned transactions through years of development. Expanding to offline stores can further facilitate sales and attract more customers.

According to a 2024 report on China's second-hand e-commerce market, the country's second-hand e-commerce transaction volume hit 645.02 billion yuan (about $89.86 billion) last year, representing a 17.56 percent year-on-year increase, while the user base reached 660 million people, up 13.79 percent compared to the previous year.

As the circular economy develops, second-hand retail is gradually forming a comprehensive new business ecosystem spanning from online platforms to brick-and-mortar stores.

Wang Wei, a researcher at the Market Economy Research Institute at the Development Research Center of the State Council, believes that as Chinese consumers' demand for high-quality goods continues to rise, durable and premium products are entering the second-hand trading sphere, and multiple uses enhance their utility value, facilitating the circular economy's development.

To further promote the second-hand market, regulations should be established for various product circulation rules, trading standards, and certification inspection methods, said Wang Wei, adding that supervision and governance should be strengthened to continuously improve the professionalization of second-hand transactions, whether for online e-commerce platforms or physical stores.

