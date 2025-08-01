1st edition of Citizen Science Summit in Astronomy held in Dalian, NE China

Xinhua) 08:34, August 01, 2025

Attendees watch an astronomical science popularization video during the first edition of Citizen Science Summit in Astronomy in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 31, 2025. The event was held here on Thursday, aiming to promote the popularization and public participation of astronomy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This photo taken on July 31, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the first edition of Citizen Science Summit in Astronomy in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The event was held here on Thursday, aiming to promote the popularization and public participation of astronomy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This photo taken on July 31, 2025 shows an astronomical photographic equipment during the first edition of Citizen Science Summit in Astronomy in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The event was held here on Thursday, aiming to promote the popularization and public participation of astronomy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Attendees listen to a report during the first edition of Citizen Science Summit in Astronomy in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 31, 2025. The event was held here on Thursday, aiming to promote the popularization and public participation of astronomy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A staff member presents photos taken with astronomical cameras during the first edition of Citizen Science Summit in Astronomy in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 31, 2025. The event was held here on Thursday, aiming to promote the popularization and public participation of astronomy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

