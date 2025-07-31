Chinese researchers discover new species of Dumbo octopus

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese marine researchers have discovered a new species of deep-sea octopus, which they have named Grimpoteuthis feitiana. The species belongs to the Dumbo octopus family -- named for its resemblance to the popular cartoon elephant.

Dumbo octopuses flap their large, ear-like fins when swimming, moving in a similar manner to their cartoon namesake, Dumbo.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Oceanology discovered the new species in the Caroline Seamount in the Western Pacific Ocean at depths exceeding 1,200 meters. Measuring approximately 20 centimeters in length, its body is translucent orange-red and has a soft, gelatinous texture.

The researchers observed that as it swims, the octopus gracefully contracts and expands the membranes between its arms while flapping its ear-like fins. Inspired by the celestial "Feitian" -- the flying apsaras depicted in China's Dunhuang murals -- they named the octopus feitiana.

They also analyzed the phylogenetic relationships among octopus species and discovered that deep-sea octopuses can reduce their metabolic demands by minimizing active swimming and slowing movement rates -- an adaptation that helps their mitochondrial electron transport systems maintain their functions, enabling these octopuses to thrive in extreme deep-sea environments.

The details of the discovery were recently published in the Organisms Diversity &Evolution journal.

