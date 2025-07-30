Robotic dogs facilitate preservation of ancient tower in N China's Shanxi

Photo shows a robotic dog operating in front of Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple, well known as the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County, Shuozhou, north China's Shanxi province.

On a summer day at Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple, well known as the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County, Shuozhou, north China's Shanxi province, visitors were appreciating the ancient structure. Suddenly, the rhythmic tapping of metallic feet drew a curious crowd - a silver robotic dog climbed the steps and entered the pagoda, performing a high-precision scan of the building with millimeter-level accuracy.

Built in 1056, the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County is the tallest and oldest wooden multi-story structure in the world. Having withstood the weathering of nearly a millennium, the structure has developed a slight tilt and now requires enhanced preservation measures.

To address challenges such as the inadequate precision of manual surveying and the risk of damage from physical contact, the local government partnered with Tsinghua University's School of Architecture to launch a smart preservation program, with the primary focus on enhancing cultural heritage preservation with the help of robotic dogs.

With steady mechanical steps, the robot began its work. A rotating camera mounted on its head captured intricate patterns in the tower's carved ceilings, while an array of sensors flashed. Its 3D vision system recorded detailed surface data from overhead structures.

"The carved ceiling is several meters above the ground. Collecting data manually would take a great amount of time and energy. With the assistance of the robotic dog, the process would become much more accurate and efficient," said Xing Chunqi, an architect at the Robotics Lab of Lenovo Research.

Developed by Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo, the robotic dog integrates cutting-edge technologies such as deep learning algorithms, multimodal sensing systems, and bionic motion control.

Meanwhile, Lenovo has collaborated with the Tsinghua University-Palace Museum Joint Research Center for Cultural Heritage to apply robotic dogs in the preservation of the pagoda. "We capture 2D images from four angles of each pillar, then apply 3D reconstruction and AI training to comprehensively restore the structure," Xing explained.

A robotic dog is on a preservation mission at Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple, well known as the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County, Shuozhou, north China's Shanxi province.

Leveraging this technology, the Tsinghua team has completed a high-precision 3D digital modeling of the pagoda's coffered ceiling structure, providing support for in-depth data analysis and preservation planning.

Future applications include automated patrols. "In heritage conservation, it is crucial to resist fire and corrosion," Xing explained. Equipped with a dual-light imaging system, the robotic dog can monitor heat sources in real time and issue alerts automatically if temperatures exceed a threshold, he added.

"The small robotic dog is equipped with two onboard computers. Upon detecting something abnormal during a patrol, it can transmit the information to a central server. Some robotic dogs can even process the situation before making real-time decisions," he added.

Moreover, robotic dogs are capable of performing "health checkups" on ancient buildings. Working in pairs, one emits X-rays while the other receives them, allowing for non-invasive internal assessments of wood decay and cracks. "This avoids radiation exposure to humanity. Through time-series analysis, the system can compare data from past scans and automatically flag minor changes like deformation in wooden components or flaking paint," Xing noted.

Recent years have seen local government advance digitization initiatives for the pagoda. In a digital exhibition hall near the building, visitors can virtually travel back in time to experience the pagoda's construction by wearing VR headsets.

"We're establishing a digital twin of the structure through technological means, allowing visitors to climb the tower virtually to enhance their experience," said Cheng Xiaoli, deputy head of the management and preservation center of the pagoda.

"We haven't deployed robotic dogs on a regular basis," said Cheng. "But we anticipate their widespread adoption to enable cultural heritage preservation in the coming future."

(Photos from Wenbo Shanxi, the WeChat official account run by Shanxi Evening News)

