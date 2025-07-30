South Africa deepens tourism ties with China through strategic dialogue in Beijing

South African Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille (C), Chinese and South African Delegates at the Official Dialogue Between South African Minister of Tourism and China Travel Trade & Media Partners in Beijing, China, July 18, 2025. (Photo/CGTN)

In a significant step toward strengthening bilateral tourism and economic ties, South African Tourism hosted a high-level engagement event in Beijing recently aimed at deepening collaboration with Chinese travel trade and media partners. The gathering, titled "Official Dialogue Between South African Minister of Tourism and China Travel Trade & Media Partners," was a part of South Africa's ongoing strategy to attract more Chinese travelers and boost mutual understanding between the two nations.

South African Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, emphasized the powerful role of tourism as a tool for diplomacy, cultural exchange, and economic development. "Tourism is a bridge builder," she said. "Working together with the Chinese government, the many opportunities that emerge are not only in tourism, but also in trade and business."

Highlighting the importance of collaboration beyond travel, de Lille noted that there are currently 40 South African companies operating in China. She also revealed that China has invited South Africa to introduce an additional 100 export-ready products to the Chinese market, underscoring the broader economic potential of tourism diplomacy.

The minister added that her visit was also an opportunity to hear directly from Chinese stakeholders. "I came to China to listen to what Chinese travelers would like from our department and our partners. Their expectations are important to how we shape our offerings and improve the visitor experience," she stated.

Industry representatives echoed the minister's sentiment on the growing closeness of China-Africa relations. Xing Chen, a product director and travel trade operator, said the Belt and Road Initiative has laid the foundation for expanding ties between China and African nations. "Travel is a key way for Chinese citizens to experience the culture, hospitality, and uniqueness of other countries. This not only promotes tourism, but deepens mutual respect and understanding," Chen noted.

From the administrative side, efforts are also being made to facilitate smoother travel for Chinese tourists. Phindiwe Mbhele, director of Corporate Accounts at the South African Department of Home Affairs, highlighted the role of the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) , a digital platform designed to streamline visa applications.

"The TTOS is a key part of our digital transformation journey. It reduces visa processing times and offers a more seamless experience for travelers. Ultimately, our goal is a fully automated, tourist-friendly visa system," said Mbhele.

With many African nations now actively competing for China's growing outbound tourism market, the event in Beijing underscored South Africa's determination to stand out as a preferred destination. One Chinese travel trade participant remarked that South Africa's commitment to direct engagement, digital innovation, and cultural exchange sends a strong signal of readiness and cooperation.

As travel resumes post-pandemic and Chinese tourism rebounds, South Africa's focused approach to relationship-building, strategic partnerships, and market-specific adaptations could position it as a top African destination for Chinese travelers in the years ahead.

