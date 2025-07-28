China moves to revoke Buddhist ordination certificate of Shaolin abbot

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The Buddhist Association of China announced Monday that it has agreed to revoke the ordination certificate of Shi Yongxin, abbot of the renowned Shaolin Temple, over suspected criminal offenses.

Shi, 59, is under investigation for allegedly embezzling and misappropriating project funds and temple assets. He also faces accusations of serious violations of Buddhist precepts, including maintaining long-term inappropriate relationships with multiple women and fathering at least one illegitimate child.

Shaolin Temple, in central China's Henan Province, is internationally known for its deep-rooted kung fu tradition.

