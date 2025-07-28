Chinese Embassy in Uganda marks PLA anniversary with call for global peace

KAMPALA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Uganda hosted a reception on Friday to mark the 98th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China, with a call for intensified international peace efforts.

The event brought together Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong, Chinese Military Attache Senior Colonel Zhang Hao, senior Ugandan government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, defense attaches accredited to Uganda, and representatives from the Chinese business community.

A photo exhibition highlighting the PLA's contributions to international peacekeeping was also featured at the reception. Speakers praised the PLA's legacy and its enduring friendship with Africa.

Jacob Marksons Oboth, Uganda's minister of defence and veteran affairs, lauded the PLA not only for safeguarding China's sovereignty, but also for its commitment to global peace and development.

"As we all know, China, through the PLA, has been at the forefront of contributing to UN peacekeeping operations, which has gone a long way in making the world a better place for many," Oboth said.

Ambassador Zhang said the PLA has consistently demonstrated its role as a force for national liberation, international stability, and peace. "It is an army for global stability and world peace, playing an increasingly important role in international peacekeeping, disaster relief, and global security cooperation."

He underscored the long-standing friendship between the PLA and the Ugandan military, rooted in mutual support for national independence and development.

"I believe we will further enhance high-level exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two militaries to deepen the strategic partnership between our countries," the Chinese ambassador added.

Senior Colonel Zhang highlighted China's commitment to peaceful development amid rising geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and global instability.

"I have seen how, in Somalia, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and elsewhere, the UPDF (Uganda Peoples' Defense Forces) has embraced its mission of safeguarding national security and defending African peace," he said.

He stressed the importance of China-Uganda military cooperation in promoting multilateralism, fairness, and opposition to foreign interference. "Our military-to-military cooperation not only supports bilateral relations but also contributes to regional peacebuilding and the development of indigenous capacity in Africa," he added.

Founded on Aug. 1, 1927, the PLA has served as China's principal military force, safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and contributing to international peace.

Since 1990, China has taken part in 29 United Nations peacekeeping operations and deployed over 50,000 personnel, the largest among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

