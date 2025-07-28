Home>>
Search underway after van goes missing in north China
(Xinhua) 09:59, July 28, 2025
TAIYUAN, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Search and rescue operations are in full swing after contact with a van was lost on Sunday morning near a township of the city of Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, according to the city's emergency response headquarters.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.