We Are China

26th Ani-com &Games Hong Kong opens at record scale

Xinhua) 14:07, July 26, 2025

People visit the 26th edition of the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

HONG KONG, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The 26th Ani-com &Games Hong Kong (ACGHK) kicked off on Friday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, gathering around 160 exhibitors and over 610 toy designers.

This year's ACGHK marks a record expansion, with exhibition space nearly doubling from 19,890 square meters in 2024 to 34,872 square meters and featuring nearly 800 booths. It showcases internationally recognized brands and themed pavilions based on popular anime IPs, including immersive experiences using advanced technologies.

As part of the ACGHK, the Hong Kong International Art Toys Expo highlights nearly 70 designers from 12 countries, including Japan, Thailand, Singapore, the United States and Spain, engaging fans through live demonstrations.

Cosplay remains a major draw of this year's ACGHK, featuring both a competition and a carnival.

Additional events include an international comics gathering and an international comics exhibition, showcasing over 400 original works from France, Italy, Japan, and South Korea.

The organizers have also scheduled numerous demonstrations, workshops, and sharing sessions to enhance visitors' understanding of toy art.

The ACGHK will run through July 29.

A girl takes selfies at the 26th edition of the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

People visit the 26th edition of the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

People visit the 26th edition of the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

People visit the 26th edition of the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

People visit the 26th edition of the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)