Touching the Greater Bay Area: Overseas Students' GBA Tour kicks off in S China's Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 11:10, July 25, 2025

Co-organized by Guangdong Radio and Television and People's Daily Online (GBA), the Touching the Greater Bay Area: Overseas Students' GBA Tour officially kicked off in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on July 20, 2025.

Five students from top universities in Europe and the United States have embarked on a panoramic, in-depth tour of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

From the bold flavors of Shunde's signature home-style cuisine to the vibrant craftsmanship of Foshan's intangible cultural heritage lion heads, and from the cutting-edge technology of Shenzhen to the creative energy of Dongguan's trendy toy factories, the overseas students will split into groups to explore the five key fields of food, art, technology, entrepreneurship, and sports, immersing themselves in the dynamic pulse of China's GBA.

Through this multi-threaded experience, the global Gen Z participants will immerse themselves in the dynamic rhythm of the GBA, gaining a firsthand understanding of China's vitality, creativity, and development momentum. With authentic and credible visuals and storytelling, the program aims to engage social media audiences both at home and abroad, resonating with young people around the world and sparking a shared curiosity about this new era of growth.

The first batch of students to participate in the tour are Carolina and Sofia, undergraduates from Sapienza University of Rome in Rome, Italy. They will explore the themes of art and cuisine through in-depth experiences.

