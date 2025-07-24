Unique Karst landscape in SW China's Guizhou attracts tourists

Xinhua) 08:47, July 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a tourist playing a "super giant swing" in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a tourist playing a "super giant swing" in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists walk across a suspension bridge in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2025. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists enjoy rock-climbing in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2025. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a panoramic view of a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows tourists walking across a suspension bridge in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows tourists resting on an observation deck in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a panoramic view of a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a tourist playing a "super giant swing" in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists enjoy rock-climbing in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2025. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a tourist playing a "super giant swing" in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a panoramic view of a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a panoramic view of a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a tourist playing a "super giant swing" in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists enjoy rock climbing in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2025. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a tourist playing a "super giant swing" in a giant sinkhole in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province is renowned for its extensive karst landscape, which is distinguished by its numerous giant sinkholes, locally called "tiankeng" or "heavenly pits." The natural sinkholes are increasingly recognized for their unique tourism values. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)