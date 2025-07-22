BRICS Bank marks a decade
(People's Daily App) 14:34, July 22, 2025
Today marks a remarkable milestone—the 10th anniversary of the New Development Bank! Founded in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) countries, the bank was established to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects across BRICS and other emerging markets and developing countries. Over the past decade, NDB has become a true platform for cooperation among the countries of the Global South, working collectively to address both new and historic challenges to build a more prosperous, equitable and multilateral world order. This video looks back at the bank's first decade and outlines its evolving role in the international financial system.
