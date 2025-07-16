Azalea cultivation generates wealth for small town in western Fujian

Photo shows azalea bonsai plants inside the Santeng Azalea Ecological Park in Yongfu town, Zhangping, a county-level city administered by Longyan city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Yongfu town, Zhangping, a county-level city administered by Longyan city, southeast China's Fujian Province, is a major azalea growing region in the country. Inside the town's Santeng Azalea Ecological Park, hundreds of azalea plants create a vibrant and picturesque scene.

In the early 1990s, azaleas caught the attention of flower growers in Yongfu thanks to their wide range of colors, long blooming season, and strong adaptability. With its mild and misty climate, Yongfu proved the perfect home for azaleas. Over the years, this small town in western Fujian has made flower cultivation its calling card, driving rural revitalization through flower cultivation.

Today, over 90 percent of Yongfu's residents work in flower-related industries. The town has more than 56,000 mu (about 3,733 hectares) of cultivated flower fields, with the full industry chain generating over 4 billion yuan (about $5.58 million) in annual output.

Chen Yuliang, founder of the Santeng Azalea Ecological Park, said Yongfu is now turning to livestream e-commerce to broaden the sales channels of flowers. In the first half of this year, the park sold more than 7,800 azalea bonsai plants, bringing in over 15 million yuan in revenue.

