Bumper harvest of wampee fruits keeps farmers busy in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 16:14, July 16, 2025

Farmers pick ripe wampee fruits at a plantation in Wuling Village, Shuangding Town, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2025. The golden fruits are at peak harvest season, with growers working diligently under fair weather. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Lili)

Villagers pack freshly harvested wampee fruits into boxes in Nanning, Guangxi, July 15, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Lili)

The golden wampee fruits are at peak harvest season in Wuling Village, Shuangding Town, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Lili)

A farmer carries baskets of wampee fruits during harvest in Shuangding Town, Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2025.(Photo: China News Service/Jiang Lili)

