Embracing diversity -- civilization dialogues illuminate paths to global modernization

08:34, July 11, 2025 By Tian Ying, Zhang Wuyue, Wang Di ( Xinhua

JINAN, July 10 (Xinhua) -- From the eighth to the third century B.C., a transformative era known as the Axial Age gave rise to some of history's most influential thinkers including Confucius in China, Siddhartha Gautama (the Buddha) in India, and Socrates in Greece. Their teachings laid the foundation for enduring human values that continue to shape societies today.

Now, as changes unseen in a century are unfolding at an accelerated pace, the Nishan Forum on World Civilizations is revisiting these ancient philosophies to bridge understanding across cultures. Held in the birthplace of Confucius, the town of Nishan, Qufu, in east China's Shandong Province, this year's forum, taking place Wednesday and Thursday, brings together scholars and political leaders to explore how diverse civilizations can collaborate for a shared future.

An aerial drone photo shows an exterior view of the venue for the 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

The 11th edition of this forum, themed "Beauty in Diversity: Nurturing Understanding Among Civilizations for Global Modernization," emphasizes the importance of respecting the diversity of civilizations, particularly from a Confucian perspective.

Addressing the opening of the forum, Sun Chunlan, president of the International Confucian Association, said that different countries and ethnic groups have developed unique forms of civilization, and there are no superior or inferior civilizations. Each civilization contributes to the broader process of human modernization.

She noted that the Nishan Forum is a key effort to promote the Global Civilization Initiative. China proposed the initiative in 2023, advocating for respecting the diversity of world civilizations and strengthening international cultural and people-to-people exchanges, among other proposals.

Guests attend the 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

DIVERSE CULTURES

Qufu is home to a UNESCO-listed heritage complex that includes the temple, family mansion and cemetery of Confucius. At the awe-inspiring Confucius Temple, Kong Pan, who serves as a guide, paused to draw visitors' attention to an ancient wooden plaque, inscribed with the Chinese character "He" which means harmony. She explained that Confucianism encompasses many adages related to "He."

Chinese and foreign guests and tourists visit the Confucius Temple in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

However, the Chinese conception of "He" should be more accurately translated as meaning harmony in diversity, Daniel A. Bell, chair professor of political theory at the University of Hong Kong, said in an interview with Xinhua in Nishan, adding that it includes "respect for or maybe even love of diversity." As the Confucian teaching states: "Exemplary persons seek harmony but not uniformity."

While harmony in diversity is ingrained in Chinese culture, as it is one of the fundamental tenets of Confucianism, other Confucian teachings also contribute to the uniqueness of Chinese culture. For example, participating sinologists at the forum emphasized the family-centered nature of Chinese culture and its value in promoting solidarity.

Roger T. Ames, professor at both the University of Hawaii and Peking University, told Xinhua that Confucianism has a "family-centered and relationally-constituted" conception of persons. "Such a conception of persons recognizes our interdependence, where a father has to have a good daughter to become a good father, and if your neighbor does better, so do you," Ames explained.

He believed this Confucian conception of persons is an important alternative to the European conception of "discrete, independent, equal and self-sufficient individuals that is the grounding assumption of Western liberalism," and the Confucian values of interdependence and inclusiveness are needed to address the present human predicament.

Roger T. Ames delivers a speech at the 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

In today's era of globalization, every culture and civilization is unique and valuable, said Wei Yanhua, deputy director of the China Confucius Research Institute.

Wang Xuedian, a vice president of the International Confucian Association, believes that each of the diverse civilizations that have emerged in history represents a wise choice by humanity to address existential challenges, with each offering its own unique value.

DIVERSE MODERNIZATION PATHS

As is pointed out by Sun, the diversity of civilizations means that the paths to modernization are also varied. Each civilization's unique historical and cultural soil nourishes its own path to modernization.

Bell partly attributed the "quick and relatively peaceful" modernization of East Asia to its Confucian heritage, establishing a connection between tradition and modernity. He believed that typical Confucian-inspired values have motivated these countries toward progress, such as a desire for lifelong learning, a family-oriented ethic that respects ancestors while also considering future generations, and a strong commitment to both hard work and self-improvement.

Guests view academic publications at the 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

"So the idea that China and other East Asian countries have to import highly individualistic values from the West to modernize has just been disproven," Bell stated, adding that "the path to the future involves continuing to modernize largely based on values that have a long history and are widely endorsed."

However, drawing on Confucian wisdom, Bell indicated modernizing along its own course does not equate to adopting a silo mentality. "Whenever there's a group of three, there's always going to be a teacher," he quoted Confucius, endorsing China's approach of committing to modernization based on its values while remaining open to learning from the best practices of other regions.

CIVILIZATION DIALOGUES

Dialogues between civilizations are essential as humanity faces frequent geopolitical conflicts and increased global security risks, Wang pointed out. "The deep-seated cause of the crisis is the failure to achieve genuine understanding, respect and trust among different civilizations."

Hussain Mohamed Latheef, vice president of the Republic of Maldives, said at the forum's opening that in a time of global uncertainty, fostering dialogue, encouraging cultural exchange, and working together to build a better future are more vital than ever.

Guests attend the 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Chhem Kieth Rethy, senior minister of the Royal Government of Cambodia, highlighted the importance of fostering understanding, saying, "Peace is not merely the absence of war -- it is the presence of understanding."

Moreover, the rise of new technologies is providing fresh and unexpected avenues for dialogues among civilizations. Earlier this year, popular U.S. YouTuber, IShowSpeed, traveled across China, livestreaming his travels and offering global audiences an unfiltered glimpse of life in China.

Wang noted that as artificial intelligence and information technology significantly improve cross-border connectivity, the technological revolution is establishing a global infrastructure for mutual learning among civilizations.

"Let us imagine the future not as a battlefield of civilizations but as a garden," said Chhem Kieth Rethy, adding that "the beauty of a garden lies in its diversity."

