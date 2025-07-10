China's top political advisor urges sustained pairing assistance to Xinjiang

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks during a work conference focused on supporting Xinjiang through pairing assistance in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 8, 2025. The conference was held here from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

HOTAN, Xinjiang, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has called for sustained efforts in implementing the pairing assistance program to Xinjiang, aiming to contribute to the region's social stability and long-term peace.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a work conference focused on supporting Xinjiang through pairing assistance.

The conference was held from Monday to Wednesday in Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Greater focus should be placed on addressing prominent problems in southern Xinjiang and on consolidating and expanding the gains made in poverty alleviation in the region, Wang noted.

Efforts should also focus on promoting new industrialization and urbanization in Xinjiang, strengthening interaction, exchanges, and integration among all ethnic groups, and improving the quality and effectiveness of educational support to Xinjiang, Wang added.

Li Ganjie presided over the conference and delivered a speech.

Li called for the high-quality formulation of a new five-year plan for supporting Xinjiang, emphasizing the need to ensure that all decisions and arrangements related to pairing assistance are effectively implemented and produce tangible results.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets medical workers on pairing assistance program at Zhejiang University Sir Run Run Shaw Alaer Hospital in Alaer, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2025. Wang attended a work conference focused on supporting Xinjiang through pairing assistance held in Hotan from Monday to Wednesday. Wang also made an inspection tour to Aksu, Hotan, Alaer and Kunyu during his visit to Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

