Trending in China | Millennium-old Chinese shadow puppetry

(People's Daily App) 16:56, July 03, 2025

The folk art of Chinese shadow puppetry has been passed down for centuries. Performers manipulate flat puppets made from leather or paperboard against a backlit screen to visualize stories, often with added narration and music.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Jiang Shuguang)

