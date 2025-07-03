Trending in China | Millennium-old Chinese shadow puppetry
(People's Daily App) 16:56, July 03, 2025
The folk art of Chinese shadow puppetry has been passed down for centuries. Performers manipulate flat puppets made from leather or paperboard against a backlit screen to visualize stories, often with added narration and music.
(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Jiang Shuguang)
