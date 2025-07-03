China's vice premier stresses high-quality development of manufacturing industry

Xinhua) 10:31, July 03, 2025

WUHAN, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for efforts to empower the manufacturing sector with science and technology, accelerate industrial innovation, and continue to promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in central China's Hubei Province from Tuesday to Wednesday.

He urged efforts to advance new industrialization and promote the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry.

The deep integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation should be vigorously promoted, and the in-depth integration of the digital economy with the real economy should be further advanced, he said.

Efforts are needed to focus on smart manufacturing and accelerate the cultivation of vertical models in various industries, so as to transform artificial intelligence into new quality productive forces through its wide application in the manufacturing sector, Zhang said.

Recently, some regions in China have been hit by heavy rain. The vice premier stressed that top priority should always be given to ensuring people's lives and safety and minimizing casualties.

