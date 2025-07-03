China's electronic information manufacturing industry reports rapid growth in Jan-May

Xinhua) 10:29, July 03, 2025

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing sector registered swift growth in the first five months of 2025, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has revealed.

According to the ministry, value-added industrial output of major companies in the sector rose by 11.1 percent year on year in this period.

During the same period, the combined operating revenue of the sector's major firms rose 9.4 percent year on year to 6.49 trillion yuan (about 907.11 billion U.S. dollars), while the combined profits of these companies increased by 11.9 percent to 216.2 billion yuan.

Major companies in this sector refer to those with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan.

