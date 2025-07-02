Young woman revitalizes Dong ethnic melodies through innovation

People's Daily Online) 09:30, July 02, 2025

Recently, a Dong ethnic minority chorus from Sanbao Dong village in Rongjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, captivated audiences in Cairo, Egypt with their performance of the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group, a traditional form of singing unique to the community.

The chorus had already gained online popularity earlier this year. In a mesmerizing scene from "Ne Zha 2," a blockbuster Chinese animation, a lotus flower gradually blooms while a traditional melody swells in the background. This captivating piece, adapted from the Grand Song, was performed by the chorus founded by Yang Xiangni.

Members of a Dong ethnic minority chorus founded by Yang Xiangni sing the grand song of the Dong ethnic group in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

As the Grand Song reaches wider audiences, Yang, born after 1995 in Sanbao Dong village nestled in the rolling mountains, feels deeply gratified by this musical heritage. Her journey spans two decades—from singing with a clear, childlike voice in her village to composing music for video games and films, and bringing the Grand Song to global stages.

The Grand Song is a type of polyphonic folk singing performed without musical instruments or a conductor. In 2009, it was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Since the late 20th century, local governments have prioritized the preservation and promotion of ethnic culture, integrating it into school education. Yang joined her elementary school's Grand Song class. She was a lead singer in her elementary school and middle school.

In high school, encouraged by a teacher, Yang decided to pursue her passion professionally. She enrolled at the College of Music at Guizhou University, where four years of systematic musical training allowed her to blend traditional melodies with contemporary music theory—laying the groundwork for future innovations.

In 2022, Yang returned to her hometown and co-founded the Dong ethnic minority chorus, experimenting with the innovative "Grand Song Plus" concept.

She adapted a classic Dong song into a reggae-inspired piece that resonated with middle schoolers. However, the bold reinterpretation sparked debate among village elders, who questioned whether traditional music should be altered. Yang stood by her vision, arguing that tradition is going to unleash more vitality if young people feel that it's a cool thing.

A turning point came in 2023 when Chinese gaming giant miHoYo invited her team to compose a game soundtrack. At first, Yang doubted whether the Grand Song could align with gaming aesthetics—but soon saw it as an opportunity to connect younger audiences with the Grand Song. The collaboration was a huge success.

In 2024, the chorus performed at a miHoYo concert, earning widespread acclaim from over 10,000 Gen Z audience members. "I realized that traditional music could spark something truly new when fused with contemporary culture," Yang said.

Yang Xiangni teaches children to sing songs of the Dong ethnic group in a Dong village in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

That summer, Yang received another invitation—to score music for "Ne Zha 2." To better match the film's tone and plot, she adapted the Grand Song again and explored fusions with other musical styles.

"Inheritance doesn't mean standing still—it means letting ancient art find new voices in the new era. We've kept the soul of the Grand Song. We're just expressing it in a new way so more people can hear it," she said.

Since 2023, Yang has been teaching charitable weekend classes on the Grand Song in Lexiang village, Rongjiang county, and has shared tutorial videos online, helping children appreciate the tradition through interactive learning.

Seeing the urgent need to protect endangered songs of the Dong ethnic group, she launched a preservation program, leading chorus members into remote Miao and Dong villages across Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture. There, they visited elder masters of the Grand Song and documented dozens of rare, ancient compositions.

Yang believes true preservation requires a sustainable model that generates economic value and inspires young people to engage with tradition.

In 2024, she and her friends founded an intangible cultural heritage workshop, integrating intangible cultural heritages into educational tours and cultural tourism. Visitors can immerse themselves in Dong villages to enjoy the Grand Song and experience traditional crafts like Miao embroidery and batik.

"In the past, tourists came just to take photos," Yang said. "Now they learn to sing the Grand Song, try Miao embroidery, stay in homestays run by villagers, and buy handmade crafts. Culture has become a real source of income."

"The Grand Song isn't a museum piece—it's a living culture. We need to find a way to bring it into people's lives and ensure that it is passed down from generation to generation," she added

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)