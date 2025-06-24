Company develops China's largest silicon wafers in Zhengzhou, C China's Henan

Workers are pictured in the production workshop of Wafer Works (Zhengzhou) Corporation in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Wafer Works (Zhengzhou) Corporation, based in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China's Henan Province, has developed the country's largest silicon wafers through continuous research and innovation.

"Electronic-grade polysilicon wafers require extremely high purity. Surface flatness and particle control are also critical. A speck of dust, just one six-thousandth the width of a human hair, can render a wafer defective," said a staff member of the company.

Wafer Works, which began operations in the zone in 2017, has helped fill a gap in the local semiconductor industry and is now a major domestic base for silicon wafer production.

The company's growth underscores the expansion of the electronic information industry in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, which has attracted leading firms such as Foxconn and xFusion over the past decade.

Photo shows 12-inch silicon wafers produced by Wafer Works (Zhengzhou) Corporation in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Photo shows 12-inch silicon wafers produced by Wafer Works (Zhengzhou) Corporation in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Photo shows a silicon ingot produced by Wafer Works (Zhengzhou) Corporation in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Photo shows the showroom of Wafer Works (Zhengzhou) Corporation in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

