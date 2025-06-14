China-Central Asia Cross-border Route of New Energy Vehicles

Xinhua) 15:46, June 14, 2025

This photo taken on May 27, 2025 shows vehicles waiting for inspection and release at the road port of Horgos, northwest China's Xijiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the largest land port for automobile exports in China, Horgos Port has implemented a 24-hour freight clearance system, working 7 days a week, to enhance trade logistics. According to statistics from Horgos Customs, the port had exported about 421,000 vehicles in 2024, reaching a new record high.

In recent years, the options for freight companies to choose from for outbound customs clearance to the neighboring Kazakhstan have become increasingly diverse, ranging from the traditional cage truck loading to the more flexible and low-cost "self-driving export", which have greatly facilitated the development of related businesses and continuously improved the customs clearance efficiency.

Gao Yun works as a car transporter, transporting Chinese new energy vehicles from Horgos to the transit parking lot on the Kazakhstan side by "self-driving export". There are many car transporters here like her. The development of the automobile export has also promoted local employment and economic development of the China-Kazakhstan border areas. China's new energy vehicles departing from Horgos are transported to cities in Kazakhstan, Central Asian countries, and other countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Commercial vehicles wait in line for export at the road port of Horgos in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Ugyur Autonomous Region, in the early morning on June 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo taken at dusk on May 22, 2025 shows a transit parking lot in the town of Zharkent, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A car transporter drives a vehicle to the customs entrance at the road port of Horgos in Horgos, northwest China's Xijiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Car transporter Gao Yun scans the QR code for customs clearance at a inspection site of the road port of Horgos in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Ugyur Autonomous Region, in the early morning on June 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Employees of the transport companies drive new energy vehicles imported from China out of the port of Kazakhstan, heading towards the transit parking lot in the town of Zharkent, Kazakhstan, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A vehicle inspector inspects a newly arrived Chinese new energy vehicle at a parking lot in the town of Zharkent, Kazakhstan, May 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Car transporter Gao Yun, driving an exported vehicle in the rain, arrives at a parking lot in the town of Zharkent, Kazakhstan, May 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Car transporter Gao Yun poses for photos with her passport in front of the new national gate in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Ugyur Autonomous Region, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This combo photo shows Chinese new energy vehicles driving on the streets of Almaty, Kazakhstan taken on May 15, 2025 (upper L, upper R, and lower R), and taken on May 26, 2025 (lower L). (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

