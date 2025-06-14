Balance of China's deposits in yuan up 8.1 pct at May end

Xinhua) 11:30, June 14, 2025

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The outstanding amount of China's deposits in yuan climbed 8.1 percent to 316.96 trillion yuan (about 44.16 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of May from the same period last year, central bank data showed Friday.

Deposits in yuan rose by 14.73 trillion yuan in the first five months of 2025, according to the People's Bank of China.

Of the total, household deposits increased by 8.3 trillion yuan, while deposits from non-financial enterprises decreased by 7.3 billion yuan. Fiscal deposits rose by 2.07 trillion yuan, and deposits from non-bank financial institutions increased by 3.07 trillion yuan.

The outstanding amount of domestic and foreign currency deposits climbed 8.3 percent year on year to 324.08 trillion yuan at the end of May.

The balance of foreign currency deposits reached 990.1 billion U.S. dollars at the end of May, up 19 percent year on year. Foreign currency deposits rose by 137.2 billion U.S. dollars in the first five months.

