China issued 10.68 trillion yuan in new loans in first five months

Xinhua) 11:26, June 14, 2025

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China issued 10.68 trillion yuan (about 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars) in new yuan-denominated loans in the first five months of 2025, central bank data showed on Friday.

At the end of May, outstanding yuan loans amounted to 266.32 trillion yuan, up 7.1 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China. In the first five months, household loans increased by 572.4 billion yuan, while loans to enterprises increased by 9.8 trillion yuan.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 7.9 percent year on year to 325.78 trillion yuan at the end of May.

The M1, which covers cash in circulation, demand deposits and clients' reserves of non-banking payment institutions, stood at 108.91 trillion yuan at the end of May, up 2.3 percent year on year.

The M0, which indicates the amount of cash in circulation, reached 13.13 trillion yuan at the end of May, an increase of 12.1 percent year on year.

In the first five months, the net cash injection hit 306.4 billion yuan.

Deposits in yuan rose by 14.73 trillion yuan in the first five months. The balance of deposits in yuan climbed 8.1 percent year on year to 316.96 trillion yuan at the end of May.

The total social financing stock in China reached 426.16 trillion yuan at the end of May, marking an 8.7 percent increase year on year.

In the first five months, the newly added social financing amounted to 18.63 trillion yuan, representing a 3.83 trillion yuan increase year on year.

