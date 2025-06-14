China, U.S. young musicians jointly perform in New York with more exchange expected

Wei Zijian, an award-winning pianist from China and winner of the prestigious Cleveland International Piano Competition, performs at an event titled "Youth Dialogue for the Future" in New York City, the United States, on June 12, 2025. Young musicians from China and the United States Thursday jointly performed to an audience of around 200 guests at the Chinese Consulate General in New York. The event, titled "Youth Dialogue for the Future," focused on collaboration and diplomacy of the two countries. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Young musicians from China and the United States Thursday jointly performed to an audience of around 200 guests at the Chinese Consulate General in New York.

The event, titled "Youth Dialogue for the Future," focused on collaboration and diplomacy of the two countries.

The young musicians showcased a wide range of classic pieces including String Quartet No.12 in F Major, Op. 96 by Antonin Dvorák, Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake by L Wencheng, Soire de Vienne, Op. 56 by Alfred Grnfeld. They ended with a joint performance of Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44 by Robert Schumann.

The performance featured four musicians from the National Youth Orchestra of the U.S.A. (NYO-U.S.A.) and Wei Zijian, an award-winning pianist from China and winner of the prestigious Cleveland International Piano Competition.

Moreover, the performance also acted as a preview of a few upcoming shows, continuing the exchange between musicians in China and the United States.

The NYO-U.S.A. summer concert schedule consists of venues in China's Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai while Wei will make his Carnegie Hall debut on October 26.

The evening began with welcome speeches from key members who made the event possible.

"Today's performance is one example of many ongoing China-U.S. cultural exchanges," said Chen Li, Consul General of China in New York.

Cultural exchanges between the two countries not only greatly enrich diverse cultural experiences for Chinese and American people, but also provide the people of the two countries, especially young people with a valuable opportunity to get to know Chinese and American culture and society are close, according to Chen.

"To have these brilliant young players going around the world as youth ambassadors for America, connecting with people all around the world is so important. These things are particularly important at times when relationships are more difficult between countries," said Clive Gillinson, executive and artistic director of Carnegie Hall.

Mary Anne Huntsman, trustee of Carnegie Hall and chair of the NYO Council, has seen firsthand the success of music and diplomacy. As a classical pianist herself, she has played with orchestras in Beijing and Guangzhou and is looking forward to accompanying the NYO-U.S.A team and going back to China this summer.

"I've come to believe that the most meaningful progress often begins not in policy rooms, but in concert halls, classrooms, and moments of shared beauty," said Huntsman.

"As the National Youth Orchestra prepares for its upcoming journey, we carry more than instruments. We carry a belief that the arts can soften what divides us, strengthen what unites us, and inspire the kind of understanding that policy alone cannot," Huntsman said.

As for the upcoming tour of the NYO-U.S.A. to China, "it's a way for them to see China, but also to make relationships and to make friendships," Huntsman told Xinhua on the sidelines of the performance.

"We have a lot of amazing Chinese artists who perform here and ones who keep coming back...They're all phenomenal. And Carnegie welcomes them back many many times," added Huntsman.

17-year-old Dana Chung, a violist in quintet told Xinhua she likes the medium of music. "There's so much collaboration...Even though we come from different cultures, we all play music and it's all the same once you're in a collaborative space. So in that way, it can mesh cultures together," said Chung.

Shaw Edwards, an 18-year-old cellist, expressed interest in visiting China for the first time. "It's a whole new introduction to a great culture, which we have so much of in New York City. But, going to China is going to be a whole new melting pot. And it's going to open up a lot of perspectives for us," Edwards told Xinhua.

