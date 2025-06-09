In pics: Lao Regional Final of 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students

Xinhua) 10:18, June 09, 2025

A contestant performs during the Lao Regional Final of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Vientiane, Laos, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

