In pics: Lao Regional Final of 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students
(Xinhua) 10:18, June 09, 2025
A contestant performs during the Lao Regional Final of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Vientiane, Laos, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
