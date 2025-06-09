Feature: Chinese-built hydropower projects foster talent development in Cote d'Ivoire

ABIDJAN, June 7 (Xinhua) -- As the rainy season settles over southwestern Cote d'Ivoire, the Sassandra River swells with renewed vigor. In the early morning mist, workers in uniforms and hard hats move with purpose through the Gribo-Popoli Hydroelectric Power Plant, inspecting spillways, monitoring water levels, and checking equipment.

Among them is 32-year-old Bassirou Konate, a quality inspector who began his career nearly a decade ago.

"When I first joined the Chinese-built hydropower project, I could barely read the blueprints," Konate recalled. "But a Chinese mentor was assigned to me. Step by step, he taught me everything."

Konate began his career in 2016 at the Soubre Hydroelectric Power Plant, a project also built by the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina). Since then, he has contributed to several major infrastructure initiatives and become a key member of the team building the Gribo-Popoli hydropower plant.

"What I learned in school was theory," he said. "It was these projects that gave me hands-on experience. Now, I can support my family. I see a future not only for myself but for my community."

Situated on one of Cote d'Ivoire's major rivers, the Gribo-Popoli station is part of a series of hydropower projects. The Sassandra River, with its abundant flow and favorable elevation gradients, holds vast potential for renewable energy. After completing the Soubre Hydroelectric Power Plant in 2017, PowerChina saw all three generating units at Gribo-Popoli come online by November 2024, unlocking even more hydropower capacity for the country.

Yet, the energy these projects generate extends beyond electricity -- it is also empowering the growth of local talent.

Dozens of Ivorian workers who began their careers at Soubre, like Konate, have since stepped into critical roles at Gribo-Popoli as quality inspectors, technicians, and supervisors. Their growing expertise is powering a new chapter in national infrastructure, one driven not just by machines, but by the skilled hands of local professionals.

Hou Bing, chief engineer of the Gribo-Popoli Hydroelectric Power Plant, said the project created roughly 2,000 direct jobs during its construction phase and supported an additional 1,000 through related industries.

"These projects are more than worksites. They are schools, places where Ivorian workers gain skill and confidence," Hou noted. "Knowledge is passed on along with the trust between our peoples. Together, we are building not only dams but bridges of friendship."

Yao Michel N'Guessan's story mirrors that of Konate. Fresh out of school when he joined the Soubre project, N'Guessan began with little more than textbook knowledge. "Chinese engineers taught me how to install and maintain electrical systems," he said.

Through on-the-job training, he steadily mastered the complexities of construction. Today, he leads a construction team at Gribo-Popoli.

"What I gained from my Chinese mentors wasn't just skills," he said. "They taught me discipline, responsibility, and precision. We're not just workers anymore. We're nation-builders."

As night falls, lights flicker on across the Gribo-Popoli Hydroelectric Power Plant, casting a warm glow over the Sassandra River. The dam and power station stand not only as engineering feats but as enduring symbols of partnership between China and Cote d'Ivoire.

